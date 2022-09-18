American Trust Buys New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.33.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $402.07 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.