American Trust Buys Shares of 2,390 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

American Trust bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $141.01 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

