American Trust Buys Shares of 2,848 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

