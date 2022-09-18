American Trust Buys Shares of 3,005 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Trust bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 121,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,541,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average is $160.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

