American Trust Buys Shares of 7,401 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 61,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GitLab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after buying an additional 112,846 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

GitLab Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.38 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 in the last three months.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.