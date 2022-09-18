American Trust Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

American Trust grew its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cardlytics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cardlytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In related news, Director John V. Balen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $140,613.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,242.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,458 shares of company stock worth $288,786. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CDLX opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $384.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $97.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Cardlytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.