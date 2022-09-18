American Trust Has $509,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

American Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,038,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,370 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 530,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SLY stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

