American Trust Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American Trust boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,330,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $120,904,000 after buying an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6,080.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.1 %

HPQ opened at $27.23 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

