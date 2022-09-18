American Trust Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,456 shares of company stock worth $19,253,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $339.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $361.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.