American Trust Invests $356,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

