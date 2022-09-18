American Trust Invests $370,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 411.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

