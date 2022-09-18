American Trust Makes New $413,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

