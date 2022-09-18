American Trust Purchases 2,334 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

American Trust raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $134.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

