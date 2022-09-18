American Trust Purchases Shares of 5,598 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 4.2 %

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

