American Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $44.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -77.67%.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

