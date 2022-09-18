American Trust Sells 183 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

ACHC opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

