American Trust Sells 258 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DD opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

