American Trust Sells 52 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $362.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $354.74 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.43 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.