American Trust Sells 586 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American Trust decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 977.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Shares of LYV opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.86 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,365,830. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

