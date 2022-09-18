American Trust Takes $344,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,998 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $180,836,000 after acquiring an additional 404,365 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SEA by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 383,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 89,175 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $59.01 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

