American Trust Takes $346,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

American Trust bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GINN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

GINN stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $65.07.

