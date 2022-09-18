American Trust Takes $346,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

American Trust bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GINN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
GINN stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $65.07.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.