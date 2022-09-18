American Trust Takes $517,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

