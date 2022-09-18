American Trust Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $1,406,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 323.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $17,781,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $536,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,535.38.

FERG opened at $111.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

