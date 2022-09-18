American Trust Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

American Trust bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $151.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.