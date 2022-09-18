American Trust Takes Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS IAGG opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

