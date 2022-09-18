American Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 77,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

