American Trust Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.