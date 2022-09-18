ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,279,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 1,007,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,263.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating and set a $10.33 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Featured Articles

