Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.7 days.

Anaergia Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $7.95 on Friday. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

