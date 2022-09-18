Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $128.45

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

