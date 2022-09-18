Analysts Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Target Price at $9.67

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of HIMX opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $970.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 194,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

