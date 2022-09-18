Analysts Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Target Price at $9.67

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
HIMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Himax Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of HIMX opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $970.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.87.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
