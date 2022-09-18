Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target at $865.00

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $793.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LDSCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.
Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
