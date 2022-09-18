Analyzing Kidpik (PIK) & Its Peers

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kidpik to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -2.01 Kidpik Competitors $15.77 billion $827.28 million -7.55

Kidpik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -12.28% 318.41% -7.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kidpik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kidpik and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 167 1022 3304 46 2.71

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 59.94%. Given Kidpik’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kidpik rivals beat Kidpik on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

