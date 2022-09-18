Analyzing PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42% DoubleDown Interactive 7.31% 2.89% 2.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 9.91 -$138.97 million N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.36 $78.11 million $0.53 18.87

Analyst Ratings

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PropertyGuru and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 70.24%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 106.67%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats PropertyGuru on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

