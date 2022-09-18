Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on ANDHF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.