Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Several brokerages have commented on ANDHF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

