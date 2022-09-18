Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Anthera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.