Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50.

On Friday, July 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $57,912.50.

Shares of APLS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $11,249,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

