Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

