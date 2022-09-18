Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.