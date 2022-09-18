Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 66,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

