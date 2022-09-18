Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 1.1 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
