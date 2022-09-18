Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,325 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

