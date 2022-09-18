Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $646,704.95 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aptiv Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 222.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.