Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,111,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,516,607.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.33. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 14.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.