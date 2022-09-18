Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Trust

American Trust lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.