Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

ARCT stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.74. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.