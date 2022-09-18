Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 6.8%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 12,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 548,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after buying an additional 357,539 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

