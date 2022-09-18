Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.39. 9,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 542,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $920.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,668 shares of company stock worth $8,024,503 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,443,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,093,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

