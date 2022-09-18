Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

Arena Fortify Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arena Fortify Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFAC. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

