ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $51.86 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34.

